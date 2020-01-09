Spring election 2020: Four of six county supervisor districts with contests

Four of the six County Board supervisory district seats that include parts of Western Kenosha County will have contested races in the spring election ballot.

Candidates filing by the Tuesday deadline were (by district):

District 18 — Incumbent Monica Yuhas of Pleasant Prairie and challenger former supervisor Jill Gillmore of Bristol.

District 19 — Incumbent Michael Skalitzky of Somers and challenger Sandra Beth of Paris.

District 20 — Incumbent John Poole of Paddock Lake and challenger Sharon Pomaville of Salem.

District 21 — Incumbent Mark Nordigan of Randall is the only candidate who filed.

District 22 — Incumbent Erin Decker of Silver Lake and challenger Bruce Nopenz of Silver Lake.

District 23 — Newcomer Lon Wienke of Twin Lakes was the only candidate who filed. Incumbent Dennis Elverman filed non-candidacy and is not running for re-election.