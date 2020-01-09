A word from our sponsors: Lake Shangri-la’s Annual Ice Fishing Derby is Jan. 25 & 26

Note: The organizers of this event have advertised it at westofthei.com. This is a paid announcement. — DH.
Lake Shangri-la’s Annual Ice Fishing Derby — “the biggest little fishing derby in the world” –will take place this year on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25 and 26.
This is the 51st year for this event.
There will be hourly door prizes and fishing prizes. Derby raffle prizes include $1,000 cash first prize, $500 cash second prize and $100 cash third prize. Raffle tickets are drawn at The Community Center, 22112 121st St., on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Entry fee is ten $1 tickets. Pre-registration is Friday, Jan. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. You can also register on Saturday and Sunday of the event starting at 6 a.m.
Breakfast is available from 6 to 10 a.m. Lunch/dinner is available from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Food and refreshments are served at The Community Center, 22112 121st St.
If there’s no ice, there’s still a party.
See lakeshangrila.com or the Lake Shangri-la Facebook page for more information.