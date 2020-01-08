Units responding for crash on I-94

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:12 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 10800 block of the northbound lanes of I-94.

Per dispatch: A disabled vehicle was struck by another vehicle. Disabled vehicle rolled over now. Two people reporting injuries.

UPDATE 8:22 p.m. — Flight for Life medical transport helicopter responding.

UPDATE 8:27 p.m. — All northbound lanes being shut down at Russell Road.

UPDATE 8:35 p.m. — Two tow trucks requested.