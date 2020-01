Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:43 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to a report of an alarm in the 100 block of Lance Drive in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is a general fire alarm.

UPDATE 3:44 a.m. — Twin Lakes Police officer on the scene reports no signs of smoke or fire visible from the exterior.

UPDATE 3:45 a.m. — TLPD officer reports alarm triggered by cooking.