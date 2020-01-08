Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting Jan. 9, 2020

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting on Jan. 9 starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Among the items on the meeting agenda is discussion on the draft of Randall Handbook.

The agenda also includes a notice of a planned closed session to discussion of “employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.” After the closed session the board will reconvene in open session and may act on any recommendations from the closed session.

The full agenda is available here.