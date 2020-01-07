Spring election 2020: Village races uncontested in Salem Lakes, Paddock Lake

Jan 7th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by Kristen Price via stock.xchng

The spring election ballots in Salem Lakes and Paddock Lake will show uncontested races for village trustee in both municipalities. Salem Lakes also will have an uncontested race for municipal judge.

In Salem Lakes, incumbents Dennis Faber, Ron Gandt and Bill Hopkins were the only people who filed to run for three seats. For municipal judge, only incumbent Mike Langel filed.

In Paddock Lake, incumbents Barb Brenner, Gloria Walter and Robert Spencer were the only people who filed to run for three seats.

Share5
Tweet
5 Shares

Posted in: Election, Paddock Lake, Salem Lakes.

Leave a Reply

  • Follow us on

  • Archives