Randall voters will see contested elections for supervisor #2 and supervisor #4 in the spring election.

Two candidates filed for each of the seats by Tuesday’s deadline.

Candidates for supervisor #2 are: Paula A. Soderman and Ron Peterson. Both are newcomers. Incumbent Robert Gehring died last month.

Candidates for supervisor #4 are : Incumbent Mark Halvey and newcomer Nancy A. Kemp.

This year’s spring election will take place April 7.