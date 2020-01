Photo by Kristen Price via stock.xchng

Twin Lakes voters will have a contested village trustee election to vote in this spring.

Three incumbents and one challenger filed candidacy papers by Tuesday’s deadline. They are:

Incumbents Barb Andres, Jeremy Knoll and Tom Connolly and newcomer Bill Kaskin will appear on the April 7 election ballot.

The candidates with the three highest vote totals will be elected to the three available seats.