Units responding for gas spill in Salem Lakes

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:49 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a gas spill in the 27400 block of Highway 50 in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is for a five-gallon container spilled in the eastbound lanes.

UPDATE 10:56 a.m. — Deputy reports that the scene has not been located yet in the area specified. Search moving east.

UPDATE 11:03 a.m. — Deputy and fire personnel investigating what might be the reported scene.

UPDATE 11:12 a.m. — Fire personnel unable to locate container. Clearing the scene and returning to quarters.