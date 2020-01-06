Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Linn

Jan 6th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
At about 2:31 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from the Linn Fire Department for a garage fire in the 600 block of Zenda Road in Linn.

Per dispatch: Salem Lakes is requested to respond with an ambulance.

