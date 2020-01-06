Identity of pedestrian killed on I-94 released

Jan 6th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The identity of the pedestrian killed in a crash on I-94 on Jan. 3 has been released by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Christina M. Oldaker, 38, a resident of Coldwater, Michigan, died as a result of the crash, said Sgt. Chris Hannah in an email distributed Monday afternoon.

On Jan. 3, at 4:28 a.m., Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of I-94 southbound just north of the state line where a motorist reported striking an unknown object with their motor vehicle.  Upon arrival deputies located a deceased adult female along the west outside wall of I-94 southbound.  The driver of the motor vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

