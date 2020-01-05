Units responding for investigation in Rock Lake

Jan 5th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:12 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 12600 block of 259th Avenue in Rock Lake

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a possible carbon monoxide problem.

