Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board Special and Committee of the Whole meetings Jan. 6, 2020

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold two meetings Monday at Village Hall.

The committee of the whole meeting will start at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda for this discussion only meeting will include approving a certified survey map for two properties that make up the Lake Elizabeth boat launch complex. One is owned by the village and one by the state Department of Natural Resources. Short-term rentals in the village also is set for discussion, a matter the board has kicked around before.

The full committee of the whole meeting agenda is here.

After the committee of the whole meeting, the special meeting will start. This meeting is to consider an employee leasing agreement with GovTempsUSA LLC. Action can be taken on agenda items at this meeting.

The full special meeting agenda is here.