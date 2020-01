Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:44 p.m., Salem Lakes Fie/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 10500 block of 264th Avenue in Trevor.

Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle crash with the vehicle rolled over. Two occupants out of the vehicle.

UPDATE 12:49 p.m. — Salem command unit reports moderate damage to the vehicle and confirms both occupants out of the vehicle. Deputy shutting down northbound lane of 264th Avenue.