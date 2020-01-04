Units responding for alarm in Paddock Lake

Jan 4th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:57 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to the 6800 block of 250th Avenue for an alarm.

Per dispatch: This is a carbon monoxide response. No occupants reporting feeling ill.

