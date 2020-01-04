Regi Bachochi to be appointed county clerk

Regi Bachochin

Chief Deputy County Clerk Regi Bachochi is expected to be appointed to fill out the remainder of the term of former County Clerk Mary T. Kubicki.

From a news release from the county distributed Friday:

Longtime County Clerk’s Office staff member Regi Bachochin will be appointed to the clerk’s position pending a vote of the County Board, board Chairman Daniel Esposito announced today. Bachochin, the chief deputy clerk, has been serving as acting county clerk since former clerk Mary T. Kubicki retired on Dec. 31. Her appointment is on the County Board agenda for Tuesday, at which time it will be referred to the Finance and Administration Committee. A final board vote on the appointment is expected on Jan. 21. Bachochin began working as a deputy county clerk on Aug. 16, 2004. She was appointed chief deputy on July 22, 2019. The County Board resolution establishing her appointment notes Bachochin’s dedication to the Office of the County Clerk, as well as to the people of Kenosha County. It cites her qualification for the position based on her many years of experience. Provided the board confirms Bachochin’s appointment, she will serve out the remainder of Kubicki’s current term, which expires Jan. 4, 2021. She will be eligible to run for a full, four-year term in office in the fall 2020 election.