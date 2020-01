Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:22 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units, the Wheatland constable and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a structure fire in the 6900 block of 368th Avenue In Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Structure is a shed near a barn. Caller reports roof is on fire.