Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-94

A woman pedestrian died after beign struck on I-94 early Friday monring.

From a new release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on I-94 southbound just north of the Illinois state line. Initial reports indicate that a female was on the interstate and was struck by a commercial motor vehicle just north of Russell Road. On January 3rd, 2020 at 4:28 AM Kenosha County deputies responded to the area of I-94 southbound just north of the state line where a motorist reported striking an unknown object with their motor vehicle. Upon arrival deputies located a deceased adult female along the west outside wall of I-94 southbound. The driver of the motor vehicle is cooperating with the investigation. Kenosha Sheriff’s Department detectives are on scene investigating the crash. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification. The investigation is still active. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the accident at 262-605-5100, or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.