Local fire department requested to respond for mutual aid to Burlington

At about 5:40 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department has been requested to respond for mutual aid to Burlington for a fire in the 5900 block of Bonn’s Trail.
Per dispatch: Wheatland is requested to respond with a truck and a chief.
