Local fire department requested to respond for mutual aid to Burlington

Jan 1st, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:40 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department has been requested to respond for mutual aid to Burlington for a fire in the 5900 block of Bonn’s Trail.

Per dispatch: Wheatland is requested to respond with a truck and a chief.

Share14
Tweet
14 Shares

Posted in: Police/fire, Wheatland.

Leave a Reply

  • Follow us on

  • Archives