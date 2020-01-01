Happy New Year 2020 from westofthei.com!

Jan 1st, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
/ Photo by Jude Beck on Unsplash

Happy New Year from all of us at westofthei.com!

We will enter our second decade starting in April and we are excited to roll out some new content initiatives in 2020. More on that later.

Thank you for your readership and support!

