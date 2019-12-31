Local students earn scholarships at UW-Whitewater for 2019-20

The following local students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2019-20 academic year:

Grace Cannon, of Trevor, who is studying Spanish, won the following scholarship(s): College of Education and Professional Studies International in honor of student teaching in the U.S. and Mexico; Burton Heldt

Grady Duffy, of Twin Lakes, who is studying biology, won the following scholarship(s): UW-Whitewater Foundation Freshman Academic Scholarship; Chancellor Scholars

Kyle Grzyb, of Trevor, who is studying media arts and game development, won the following scholarship(s): College Excellence – Arts and Communication; Chancellor Scholars

Jennifer Young, of Salem, who is studying history, won the following scholarship(s): Michael Kennedy Memorial Scholarship; Donald Graham History