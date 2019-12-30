Units responding for sparking wire in Paddock Lake

Dec 30th, 2019
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:22 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a report of a sparking wire in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Problem was reported as being along Highway 75 north of Highway 50 in Paddock Lake.

Share13
Tweet
13 Shares

Posted in: Paddock Lake, Police/fire.

Leave a Reply

  • Follow us on

  • Archives