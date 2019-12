Some measurable snow is in the National Weather Service forecast for Monday night.

The latest, local forecast says we could get 1 to 2 inches of snow hereabouts.

Snow could begin about 5 p.m. and the heaviest snow will be falling between 8 p.m. Monday and 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Traveling to the north or west? Areas just to the north and west of us are under a winter weather advisory and areas farther north are under a winter storm warning.