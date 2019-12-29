Units responding for investigation in Paris

At about 4:06 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the area of the 3800 block of 200th Avenue (Highway 45) in Paris.
Per dispatch: Caller reports a strong odor in the area.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 4:06 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the area of the 3800 block of 200th Avenue (Highway 45) in Paris.
Per dispatch: Caller reports a strong odor in the area.
Posted in: Paris, Police/fire.
© 2019 West of the I | Powered by WordPress