Bristol WI Historical Society members Katie Verzal and Margaret McCabe accepted the grant in Green Bay. /Submitted photo

Local fans of the Green Bay Packers — especially those also interested in local history — have another reason to feel good about their favorite team.

The Bristol WI Historical Society recently received a grant of $3,000 from the Green Bay Packers Foundation.

Representatives of the society attended a luncheon in the Lambeau Field Atrium to receive the grant.

The grant will be used for tables, chairs and landscaping, said Margaret McCabe, a representative of the society.