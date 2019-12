West Jacobs photo /used with permission

At about 12:06 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 11600 block of Antioch Road (Highway 83) in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Unit on scene reports two vehicles involved. One vehicle is on its roof.

UPDATE 12:12 p.m. — Second ambulance from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue dispatched.

