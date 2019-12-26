Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

Dec 26th, 2019
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:21 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding for an alarm in the 100 block of Lance Drive.

Per dispatch: This is an activated fire alarm; no signs of fire being reported at this time.

