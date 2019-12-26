Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

At about 10:21 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding for an alarm in the 100 block of Lance Drive.
Per dispatch: This is an activated fire alarm; no signs of fire being reported at this time.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 10:21 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding for an alarm in the 100 block of Lance Drive.
Per dispatch: This is an activated fire alarm; no signs of fire being reported at this time.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
© 2019 West of the I | Powered by WordPress