Truck rolls over in Paddock Lake

A truck rolled over in Paddock Lake at Highway 50 and Highway 75 this afternoon.

The incident happened about 2:45 p.m. The large dump truck ended up on its side in the northbound lanes of Highway 75.

Here’s a photo of the truck from Audrey Thieda (used with permission):

Audrey Thieda photo /used with permission

There is some more information and more photos at Kenosha County Scanner Facebook page:

Video and photos I have seen of the scene suggest there was not a significant impact on traffic at the intersection.

UPDATE about 5 p.m. — Here is video I shot of the truck being pulled back upright:

Some more photos submitted by readers:

Dominik Szewczyk photo/ used with permission

Here’s a couple more photos I shot later at the scene:

/westofthei.com photo

/westofthei.com photo