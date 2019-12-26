County Clerk Mary T. Kubicki to retire as of Dec. 31

Kenosha County Clerk Mary T. Kubicki, the county announced Thursday.

Kubicki’s resignation is effective Dec. 31. A replacement will be appointed to serve out the balance of Kubicki’s term, which expires in April 2021.

Here is a press release from the county:

Kenosha County Clerk Mary T. Kubicki will retire on Dec. 31, 2019, ending an 11-year tenure in office and a 41-year career with the county. “Sometimes you just know when the timing is right,” Kubicki said. “I turned 65 in November. I have a great retirement plan. I’m still healthy. I have a great-granddaughter who I would like to spend more time with, and I have 11 grandchildren. Being with my family is important to me. I had a great career with Kenosha County, and now I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life.” At the time of her retirement, Kubicki is the longest-tenured current employee of Kenosha County. Kubicki joined Kenosha County in August 1978, working in the dietary department at Brookside Care Center. She then worked in other departments at the nursing home before transferring to the jail and the county Administration Building, where she was a custodian. In 2004 and 2006, she mounted primary campaigns for county clerk, before being elected to the office in 2008. She was then re-elected to four-year terms in 2012 and 2016. Among her proudest accomplishments as county clerk, Kubicki cites the addition of passport services in her office and enhanced relationships with the county’s various municipal clerks. “People have more options to come in and apply for a passport; they don’t have to worry about the post office schedule,” Kubicki said. “And we’ve brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars in county revenue that was never there before.” Regarding relations with other clerks, Kubicki said she has worked with her city, village and town counterparts to update election equipment, introduce new technologies and strengthen data security. Under Kubicki’s leadership, the County Clerk’s Office has also been heavily involved in an effort to reduce the county’s roll of tax-delinquent properties. Over the last two years, the clerk’s office has taken in nearly $3.2 million auctioning off tax deed properties and returning them to the tax rolls. “All of this work wouldn’t have been possible without my dedicated staff,” Kubicki said. “We’ve made a great team, and I will very much miss working with them.” A graduate of the Supervisory Management program at Gateway Technical College, Kubicki was honored earlier this year with the college’s Distinguished Alumni Award. In retirement, Kubicki said she plans to remain involved in the community, serving on board of directors’ positions with the Shalom Center, the HOPE Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse and Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers. Kubicki said she will also remain engaged in county government – particularly if her husband, 6th District County Board Supervisor Ed Kubicki, is re-elected to his position in the spring. The county clerk’s position will be filled early in 2020 by appointment of the County Board. That person will serve through the remainder of Kubicki’s current term, to end in January 2021, and will be eligible to seek election to a new four-year term in fall 2020.