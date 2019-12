The Schultz household on 66th Street.

Here are the winners of the 2019 Village of Paddock Lake Outdoor Holiday Decoration Contest:

First place — The Schultz household on 66th Street.

Second place — The Falotico household on 248th Avenue.

Third Place — The Orozco household on 235th Avenue.

First place won $50 and second and third won $25 (Note: westofthei.com sponsored the prizes — DH). Decoration displays were judged on Dec. 21 by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Here is a video tour of all the winning displays:

The Falotico household on 248th Avenue

The Orozco household on 235th Avenue