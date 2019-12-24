White Christmas? No chance

Instead of snow for Christmas our area is going to have spring for Christmas, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Continuing the trend of the last few days, Western Kenosha County is expected to reach a high of 51 on Christmas Day. No precipitation – certainly no snow at that temperature — is expected.

Enjoy the unseasonable warmth while you can. Highs will dip into the 40s by Friday and be under 40 by Monday.

There might even be some snow Friday night.

If you’re traveling on Tuesday, areas to the west of the south of us are under various fog and freezing fog advisories. This could impact travel from the Chicago airports.