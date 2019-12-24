Units responding for alarm in Powers Lake

Dec 24th, 2019
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:58 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 38800 block of 91st Street in Powers Lake.

Per dispatch: This is a carbon monoxide alarm.

Posted in: Police/fire, Powers Lake.

