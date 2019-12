Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:16 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 6400 block of 238th Avenue in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Caller reports a smell of natural gas in the area.

UPDATE 5:23 p.m. — Unit on scene reports that only cooking smoke smell at the scene. Still responding units ordered to slow down.