At about 4:41 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue are responding for an investigation near the 8300 block of I-94 southbound.

Per dispatch: Caller reports what sounded like a large explosion with lots of smoke.

UPDATE 4:48 p.m. — Deputy on scene not finding signs of an explosion, dispatch reports to responding units.