Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:08 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for a report of a large fire in the 2300 bloc of Lance Drive.

Per dispatch: Caller reports flames 15 to 20 feet high.

UPDATE 5:10 p.m. — Incident command says rescue does not need to respond.

UPDATE 5:15 p.m. — All units clearing the scene.