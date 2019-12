Twin Lakes officers and firefighters, and Randall firefighters escorted 24 shoppers around the Lake Geneva Walmart, Saturday morning, for the 16th annual Shop with a Hero. Each child had $200 dollars to spend. The event is made possible through donations.

Reading the Christmas card he picked out for his grandparents to Twin Lakes Officer Yusten.

Volunteers from the community, Randall School, and Lakewood School wrapped the gifts.