Messiah Lutheran Church in Twin Lakes presented The Living Nativity Saturday evening, from 5 to 7 p.m., on Dec. 21 at the church, 8720 368th Ave., Twin Lakes. This was their first live nativity.

All were welcome to see a recreation of Jesus’ beginnings. The nativity includes live animals, Christmas music, and the telling of the gospel story of Christmas. The story was recounted by Ron Czischke, who has been telling the story at their Christmas Eve service since 1991.

Inside the church, there were cookies to decorate, hot chocolate, more cookies, and activities for the children.

Ron Czischke tells the gospel story.

