Units responding for fire in Paddock Lake

At 7:45 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to the 25000 block of Highway 50 (75th Street) in Paddock Lake for a report of a fire from a generator.

UPDATE 7:49 a.m. — Dispatch reports to responding fire units that sheriff’s deputies have checked out the situation and flame is to keep equipment from freezing at a construction site. No fire. One fire unit to continue. All others returning to quarters.

UPDATE 7:53 a.m. — Fire unit confirms situation as deputies stated. All units clearing the scene.