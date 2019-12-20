Brighton School students perform with veterans group The Chimers

Students at Brighton School performed Thursday along with a group of veterans from the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove at the school.

Typically the school holds a winter sing-a-long concert in the evening. When The Chimers musical group of veterans who performed at the school’s Veterans Day assembly in 2018, could not make Veterans Day 2019, it was decided to have The Chimers out another day and add an extra, afternoon sing-a-long concert.

Leading up to the concert the school spearheaded a drive to collect items for the veterans. In the end, students turned over 23 boxes of items donated to the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove.

At Thursday’s concert, students from all grades sang or played instruments to holiday selections, with the audience invited to join in on some numbers. Beginner and concert bands also performed.

Here is some video of The Chimers performing:

Here is a video of a sample of the student performances:

Here are some more photos: