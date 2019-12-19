Units responding for mutual aid to Lake Villa

Dec 19th, 2019
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:20 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a request for mutual aid from the Lake Villa Fire Department for a crash at Grass Lake Road and Deep Lake Road.

Per dispatch: Salem Lakes requested to respond with an engine.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Police/fire, Salem Lakes.

Leave a Reply

  • Follow us on

  • Archives