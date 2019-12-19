Units responding for mutual aid to Lake Villa

At about 6:20 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a request for mutual aid from the Lake Villa Fire Department for a crash at Grass Lake Road and Deep Lake Road.
Per dispatch: Salem Lakes requested to respond with an engine.
