Units responding for alarm in Salem Lakes

Dec 19th, 2019
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:20 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to an alarm in the 8300 block of 312th Avenue in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are sounding in a residence.

Police/fire, Salem Lakes.

