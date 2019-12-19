Units responding for alarm in Salem Lakes

At about 8:20 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to an alarm in the 8300 block of 312th Avenue in Salem Lakes.
Per dispatch: Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are sounding in a residence.
Posted in: Police/fire, Salem Lakes.
