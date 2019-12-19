D’Angelo Lux, Niko Lemke to play with UW-Whitewater in Division III national championship football game

Photo by Jason Antony via stock.xchng

Two players with local ties are on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team that will play in the Stagg Bowl XLVII Division III national championship game Friday at 7 p.m. in Shenandoah, Texas.

D’Angelo Lux of Salem (Westosha Central High School), a senior majoring in journalism, and Niko Lemke of Salem (Westosha Central High School), a freshman majoring in finance, are members of the Warhawks.

This is UW-Whitewater’s 10th time playing for the national championship in the last 15 years. Friday, the Warhawks will face North Central (Naperville, Ill.) for the title.