D’Angelo Lux, Niko Lemke to play with UW-Whitewater in Division III national championship football game

Dec 19th, 2019
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by Jason Antony via stock.xchng

Two players with local ties are on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team that will play in the Stagg Bowl XLVII Division III national championship game Friday at 7 p.m. in Shenandoah, Texas.

D’Angelo Lux of Salem (Westosha Central High School), a senior majoring in journalism, and Niko Lemke of Salem (Westosha Central High School), a freshman majoring in finance, are members of the Warhawks.

This is UW-Whitewater’s 10th time playing for the national championship in the last 15 years. Friday, the Warhawks will face North Central (Naperville, Ill.) for the title.

