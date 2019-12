The snow flurries that were expected over night yielded some unexpected snow accumulation.

But thank goodness not much. We measured about .5 inch of snow at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake at about 5:35 a.m.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for a week of clear days with highs mostly low 30s to mid 20. The exception is Wednesday, where the high may not clear 20.