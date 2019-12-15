Units responding to crash in Salem Lakes

At about 12:20 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 22800 block of Highway AH in Salem Lakes.
Per dispatch: Single vehicle off the road. One injury being reported. Deputies already on the scene.
