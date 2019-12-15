Units responding to crash in Salem Lakes

Dec 15th, 2019
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:20 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 22800 block of Highway AH in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle off the road. One injury being reported. Deputies already on the scene.

Share23
Tweet
23 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Leave a Reply

  • Follow us on

  • Archives